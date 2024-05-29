Department of Health starts program putting dentists in underserved communities

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health launched the Pathways to Bright Futures program, aiming to address the shortage of dental professionals in underserved communities.

The program promotes dental careers among young people living in those areas.

"I'm honored to recognize the cohort of students who will make a difference in health equity through their service," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "We created Pathways to Bright Futures to support Marylanders as they pursue careers in dental health. We hope that their examples will inspire future generations of dental professionals."

During the event, high school and college students who aspire to pursue dentistry were presented scholarships and grants.

For more information about the Maryland Department of Health and dental programs,click here.