Department of Health creates community survey to understand health needs of MD

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Department announced the launch of a new community survey to identify the critical health needs of residents and their communities.

The survey, titled Building a Healthier Maryland, will be used to address the most important health priorities in Maryland over the next few years.

The survey questions focus on finding the most important healthcare issues affecting different communities. It also covers healthcare accessibility and inequalities.

Click here to take the survey.

Responses to the survey are voluntary and anonymous.

The last day to take the survey is January 4, 2024.