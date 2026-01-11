Department of Health alerts of potential measles exposure outside of BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health on Sunday said it was alerted of a person who recently traveled through the state with measles.

As a precaution, the department wants to let those know who could or may have been exposed.

The infected individual was reportedly aboard BWI shuttles late at night on January 7 into the early morning hours of January 8.

Specifically, they took an Amtrak Shuttle to and from the airport's train station and drop-off points on the lower-level of BWI Airport.

They also boarded a BWI parking shuttle to and from the long-term parking lots.

There was no exposure inside the airport terminals.

What is Measles?

Per Maryland Health officials:

"Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breaths, coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets."

What are some early symptoms?

"A fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins."

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected.



If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles and you might have been exposed, call your healthcare provider or your local health department to discuss the best next steps for you.



Monitor yourself for any early signs of measles for 21 days after your potential exposure.



If you develop a fever or other symptoms of measles, stay home and do not go to childcare, school, or work, or other public spaces, and contact your health care provider. Call your health care provider before showing up at a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent measles from spreading to others.



So far in 2026, there have been no measles cases. There were three in 2025, and one each in 2024 and 2023.

There were no cases from 2020-2022.

