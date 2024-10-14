Denton shed fire turns into death investigation

DENTON, Md. — A shed fire turns into a death investigation in Denton.

On Sunday afternoon Caroline County crews were called to a home on Butler Court.

An outside shed at the location was engulfed in flames. It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to gain control.

By the time it could be extinguished, the entire shed and everything inside was destroyed.

Just outside the fallen shed, crews discovered an unresponsive 58-year-old man.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine official cause of death.

While cause of the fire remains under investigation, it's believed it got started inside the shed.