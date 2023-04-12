Denton Police officers under investigation over argument circulating on TikTok

DENTON, Md. — The Denton Police Department ordered an investigation into its own officers over their response to an April 7 incident that's now circulating on social media.

Officers were initially called for a landlord tenant dispute at a residential building on S. 4th Street.

On scene the property owner and residents were involved in an argument over a pool in the yard.

Christopher Morgan, 38, who appears to be associated with the property owner, threatens to assault one of the residents.

Someone recorded part of the altercation on TikTok, which shows Morgan punching through a glass screen door in front of at least three police officers.

In the video, Morgan is seen wearing a Chosen Sons Motorcycle Club vest, and is accompanied by multiple other members who try removing him from the situation.

Police allow Morgan to leave the scene without charges.

Police officers in Denton, MD stand around while their buddy threatens to assault a family and destroys their property pic.twitter.com/qHsQFonpNl — Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tim_Tweeted) April 12, 2023

"Morgan was not arrested at that time due to his highly agitated state and the officers intent to deescalate the situation," said Denton Police Chief George Bacorn.

Officers ended up taking the residents to the District Court Commissioner to obtain a peace order against Morgan.

Police ultimately got a warrant for Morgan's arrest, charging him with second degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Morgan turned himself into police on April 11, and was released on $1000 unsecured bond.

“I have reviewed the officers body worn camera footage and it raises serious questions about how the call for service was handled," said Bacorn. "The response by the officers involved will be investigated by Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and those findings will be provided to the Administrative Charging Committee. It is extremely important that we always take every step available to ensure victims feel protected and are protected.”