Demonstration planned for 18-year-old shot and killed by police in Feb. 2022

BALTIMORE — Family and friends of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by police nearly a year ago, plan to protest Thursday afternoon against Baltimore city’s new state's attorney Ivan Bates.

Donnell Rochester's loved ones and supporters will gather, as one post on twitter reads “Time to wake 'em up protest. We have to make some noise for Donnell.”

Investigators said it was February 19, 2022 when body camera footage showed police trying to serve Rochester an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court and Rochester tries to drive away.

The officers started shooting at Rochester's car, hitting and killing him in the process.

Those Baltimore police officers were later identified as officer Robert Mauri, a 4.5 year veteran of the force, and officer Connor Murray, a 3.5 year veteran.

The Attorney General’s report said the two could be charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

Rochester's mother, Danielle Brown said although she didn’t watch the body camera video in its entirety, she believes the officers acted unlawfully because her son wasn't dangerous, and didn’t deserve to die that way.

In the independent investigation released by the attorney general, the legal analysis concluded officers Murray and Mauri are the two who fired their weapons, blaming Connor Murray as the one responsible for killing Rochester after firing off four rounds at his moving vehicle.

It’s a point which the attorney general’s findings confirmed goes against the officers’ training.

However, Baltimore city state's attorney Ivan Bates released a statement saying his office won't press charges because the case could go either way.

It’s a decision that devastated Rochester's mother.

“He really loved life, and that’s why this is painful because he loved it. Donell is not the first and i don’t even believe that Donell will be the last, and i just believe that the system is not designed for us. That’s not fair, where is the justice in that. One day he will get justice,” Brown said.

Rochester's friends and family plan to protest against Ivan Bates at 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon in front of his office in downtown Baltimore.