Deli chain to open first Maryland restaurant at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — An Atlanta-based deli restaurant chain is opening its first Maryland location, at the Inner Harbor.
McAlister's Deli is coming soon to the corner of Pratt and Gay streets, in the former Corner Bakery spot.
The restaurant chain has more than 500 locations nationwide. It offers sandwiches, salads, soups, and unique items like the 13-layer McAlister's Club, giant baked potatoes with various toppings, and "our famous McAlister’s Sweet Tea."
A spokesperson said the restaurant is scheduled to open sometime early next year.
Prabu Murugan, the franchisee for the Baltimore location said he's "thrilled" to bring the deli to this area.
He said in a statement:
Our choice of 500 Pratt Street is rooted in strategic real estate site selection; we considered demographics, foot traffic, and proximity to competitors to ensure optimal positioning. We're excited to bring a new dining option to the area! Our long-term vision for McAlister’s Deli in the Baltimore market extends beyond just serving great food. We aim to seamlessly integrate into the fabric of the community, becoming a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.