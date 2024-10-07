Delegate Shaneka Henson takes 30 Annapolis students on college tour

College tours are a pivotal time in the life of students pondering about their future.

Some are unsure about what they may major in, what school they will go to, or whether or not they may enroll in a liberal arts institution at all.

College tours above all provide clarity and may give scholars an image of the vast paths their futures can take.

Delegate Shaneka Henson led 30 students from Annapolis on the Elijah M. Wilson College Tour to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) and Salisbury University.

The tour is named after Elijah Mekhi Wilson, a 16-year-old who tragically lost his life to gun violence in Annapolis in 2019.

“This tour is about more than just visiting colleges; it’s about showing these students that they have the potential to achieve greatness, despite the challenges they may face,” said Delegate Shaneka Henson.

“We are honoring Elijah’s memory by ensuring that his peers are given the opportunities he didn’t have—to grow, learn, and pursue their dreams.”

Students on the tour visited UMES and Salisbury University. They walked around campus and met college reps while learning about the various academic programs and everyday campus life.

Most of all, the life of Elijah Mekhi Wilson was honored as the importance of community, education, and gun violence prevention were stressed.