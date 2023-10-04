Delaware teen charged with murdering missing Eastern Shore man

MAGNOLIA, Del. — A Delaware teen is accused of murdering a missing Eastern Shore man, whose body was found in a water runoff area.

David Thomas Jr., 41, of Hurlock, Dorchester County, was reported missing in late September after last being seen Sept. 15. On that day, he visited family in Kent County, borrowed a relative's car, and failed to return it.

His remains were found Sept. 29 in a "tax ditch" in the Magnolia area of Delaware.

On Tuesday, Shakur Bowen, 17, of Magnolia, was arrested in his murder. Bowen is accused of fatally shooting the victim, said Delaware State Police.

He was ordered held on $500,000 bond after being charged with first-degree murder, gun charges, abusing a corpse, third-degree conspiracy, hindering prosecution, and gun charges.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.