Dedication ceremony held for Habitat house built by students in Elkton

BEL AIR, Md. — Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held a dedication ceremony in Elkton for the Habitat home built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST).

The future homeowner of this new house is Felicia Hanna, a single mother of three.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of the homeownership process with the Habitat homebuyer, volunteers, donors, sponsors, Board members, Habitat staff and community members.

They also offer the public an opportunity to tour the home.

Hanna gave the following remarks at the ceremony:

"Thank you to Habitat Susquehanna for giving me this opportunity,” she said. “Thank you to the volunteers, especially the ‘core’ volunteers, and anyone who has donated – this wouldn’t be possible without you. My children and I are excited to start this next chapter of our life, and we thank you for helping to celebrate with us."

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the house key by Ben Marsh, Site Construction Supervisor and the ribbon-cutting at the front door.

Hanna was required to contribute 250 "sweat equity" hours building her home or the home of another, take financial literacy classes and take home maintenance classes.

She will be purchasing her home through a Habitat mortgage made specifically for her.