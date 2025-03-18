Decorated transgender veteran speaks out against Trump executive orders attacking trans people

"It's absolutely crazy to see everything happening from DEI to the attack on the trans community, and it extends into the military."

Those groups are all part of Karen Holmes' world. The retired staff sergeant from the Maryland Defense Force is a transgender woman. She's spent much of her adult life advocating for her community.

"Already, he's talking about kicking us out and his reason thinking we shouldn't be in the military," Holmes said.

"You could be a family of generations, your. Grandfather was in the military; your father was in the military... I've always wanted to back in the days when I was Tony, because I was in ROTC at the University of Maryland," said Holmes.

Holmes has a podcast called 'Fireplace Chat' every Friday, and no topic is off-limits.

"I want people to know who I am first and know what I'm about before they make a judgment call based on my appearance," Holmes said.

I met Holmes in 2016 after she'd transitioned from Tony to the woman you see before you now. At the time, she'd already won all kinds of accolades and awards from the state of Maryland to being recognized nationally as Soldier of the Year. While she's retired, she still plays an active role in the United States Veterans Reserve Corp.

President Trump officially targeted the trans community on January 27 in one of his many executive orders.

An excerpt from one of the orders reads:

"A man's ascertain that he is a woman and his requirement that others honor his falsehood is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required by a service member."

"WOW."

Holmes has had the support of her family and co-workers throughout her process, but with the current climate, she worries it will make it harder for her community.

"Trans people don't join the military because they want to get the surgery; they join because they want to serve their country," Holmes said.

"We're all doing great things—police officers, firefighters, military, lawyers, doctors, nurses, anything you can think of. We're doing it, and we're doing a great job," said Holmes.

