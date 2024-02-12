Deceased crash victim linked to a domestic homicide in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash linked to a domestic homicide in Laurel on Sunday.

It happened after 7 p.m. when officers responded to the 11200 block of Chaucers Ridge Court for a domestic assault call. When they arrived, they discovered one woman dead at the scene.

One minute later, police were called to northbound Route 29 in the area of Old Columbia Road for a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the crash site.

Police say that a preliminary investigation indicates that the crash victim assaulted the woman at his residence before fleeing into the travel lanes of Route 29 on foot and was struck by an unrelated vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

