Deborah Cox, Jadakiss and Too $hort announced as special guests for Preakness

BALTIMORE — Tickets are now on sale for Preakness Festival's Magic of Maryland Music Celebration at Baltimore's Pier Six Pavilion.

The concert will be headlined by Club Quarantine 5 Live featuring D-Nice and Friends, alongside the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Special guests include Deborah Cox, Jadakiss and Too $hort.

This celebration is part of the Preakness Festival, a weeklong celebration leading up to the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

Tickets are available here.

