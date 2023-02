ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County police has named Debbie Brooks as School Crossing Guard of the Year.

Brooks has served as a school crossing guard for 15 years.

Anne Arundel County Police

She was honored by the Southern District's Police Community Relations Council. Joining in the honor was President of the Southern District PCRC Mike Mattia, and Vice President Tracey D'Angelo.

Anne Arundel County Police

Congratulations Debbie, and thank you for your service!