Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Death of Baltimore paramedic under investigation by homicide detectives

Screen Shot 2024-02-15 at 1.42.04 PM.png
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
Screen Shot 2024-02-15 at 1.42.04 PM.png
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 13:43:36-05

BALTIMORE — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of Baltimore paramedic Shaney Warehime.

This stems from an incident that happened at 2:23 a.m., on Sunday, Feb, 11.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Light Street where they saw Warehime lying on the ground.

Police say off-duty firefighters were performing CPR and she was later taken to Shock Trauma and later transferred to the Critical Care Resuscitation Unit in stable critical condition. 

An unnamed person on the scene told police Warehime spent the night with friends at a bar called "The Night Shift."

Around 1:30 a.m., the trio left the bar to go home. An incident report says Warehime had been drinking and needed help getting out of the vehicle when they got to Light Street.
The two friends soon realized she was no longer breathing.

Warehime, 38, was assigned to Medic 11 and was appointed to the Baltimore City Fire Department on September 19, 2018.

IMG_3425.jpg

The Baltimore Fire Department posted on X that Warehime's funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices