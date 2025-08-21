Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Death investigation underway after body of Virginia woman was found in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead off a roadway Wednesday night in Montgomery County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the outer loop of I-495 just before the American Legion Bridge for a welfare check just before 10:20 p.m.

At the scene, they found an unattended silver Toyota 4Runner on the right shoulder and later found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Madina Rhine, lying unresponsive below I-495 along MacArthur Boulevard.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-424-2100.

