Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly officer-involved shooting with barricade suspect under investigation

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:59 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 17:59:19-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A fatal-officer involved shooting that happened in the Fairland area of Montgomery County is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

On May, 29, around 11:40 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive in Fairland for dispute.

The 911 caller, a resident of the home, told police their brother was assaulting their mother and was armed with a gun.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home. While outside they reported hearing gunshots from inside the home.

A hostage barricade was declared and SWAT was requested. Negotiations with the brother continued into the overnight hours police say.

Around 2:05 a.m. the next day, SWAT entered the house and gave commands.

Police say one officer shot their gun multiple times, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A handgun was recovered near the man at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices