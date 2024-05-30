Deadly officer-involved shooting with barricade suspect under investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A fatal-officer involved shooting that happened in the Fairland area of Montgomery County is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

On May, 29, around 11:40 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive in Fairland for dispute.

The 911 caller, a resident of the home, told police their brother was assaulting their mother and was armed with a gun.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home. While outside they reported hearing gunshots from inside the home.

A hostage barricade was declared and SWAT was requested. Negotiations with the brother continued into the overnight hours police say.

Around 2:05 a.m. the next day, SWAT entered the house and gave commands.

Police say one officer shot their gun multiple times, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A handgun was recovered near the man at the scene.

No officers were injured.