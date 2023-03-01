Deadly crash at White Marsh Boulevard intersection under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed Rahmel Summerlin at the Pulaski Highway and White Marsh Boulevard intersection.

Officers responded to the crash just before midnight on Feb. 24.

Investigators with the Baltimore County Police Crash Team determined the crash occurred when a 2013 Infiniti G37x was traveling eastbound while a 2008 Hyundai Tucson was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway approaching White Marsh Boulevard.

The Hyundai was attempting to turn left when the Infiniti struck it.

The driver and passenger of the Infiniti were taken to the hospital. Summerlin, the driver of the Tucson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to the hospital.