Deadline to apply for student loan payment adjustment is April 30

The deadline to apply for a pay adjustment for your student loans is April 30, 2024.

According to Economic Action Maryland, by consolidating your loans before the deadline, you can possibly get your debt canceled sooner then expected.

The process involves combining multiple loans into one larger loan, which could speed up the journey to loan forgiveness.

If you would like to apply, you can head to the Student Aid website or through your loan service provider.

Before consolidating, you have to ensure you have a complete payment history for each loan to make sure you get the full credit.

