Deadline set for survivors abused in Archdiocese of Baltimore to file claims

BALTIMORE — Survivors abused in the Archdiocese of Baltimore have until May 31, 2024 to take legal action and file a claim.

A judge ruled the bar date for survivors in the Archdiocese of Baltimore Chapter 11 bankruptcy is May 31, 2024, effectively making this the deadline for survivors.

Back in September, The Archdiocese of Baltimore sent a letter to parishioners to announce the decision to file for bankruptcy.

Under this bankruptcy, victim-survivors will be "equitably compensated," and the church will continue its mission and its ministries.

The letter says the reorganization process will involve several steps over the next two to three years.