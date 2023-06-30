Deadline for paperless water billing discount is June 30

BALTIMORE — Go paperless and save money!
Baltimore City Department of Public Works is giving residential water customers who sign up for paperless billing a one-time 5% discount off a monthly bill. You still have time to take advantage of this.
Residents must sign up for paperless billing by Friday, June 30. After enrolling, they will no longer receive a water bill in the mail.
The discount will be capped at $150 and applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.
Customers already enrolled in the program automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.
Follow these to steps to go paperless:
- Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don’t have an account already, create one here. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)
- Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.
- Verify your email address and then click the ok button.