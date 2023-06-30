Watch Now
Deadline for paperless water billing discount is June 30

Posted at 3:22 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 03:22:41-04

BALTIMORE — Go paperless and save money!

Baltimore City Department of Public Works is giving residential water customers who sign up for paperless billing a one-time 5% discount off a monthly bill. You still have time to take advantage of this.

Residents must sign up for paperless billing by Friday, June 30. After enrolling, they will no longer receive a water bill in the mail.

The discount will be capped at $150 and applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.

Customers already enrolled in the program automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.

Follow these to steps to go paperless:

  1. Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don’t have an account already, create one here. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)
  2. Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.
  3. Verify your email address and then click the ok button.
