Deadline for paperless water billing discount is June 30

BALTIMORE — Go paperless and save money!

Baltimore City Department of Public Works is giving residential water customers who sign up for paperless billing a one-time 5% discount off a monthly bill. You still have time to take advantage of this.

Residents must sign up for paperless billing by Friday, June 30. After enrolling, they will no longer receive a water bill in the mail.

The discount will be capped at $150 and applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.

Customers already enrolled in the program automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.

Follow these to steps to go paperless: