Dead rodents & droppings along with gnawed off wiring discovered at Baltimore Park and Rec office

BALTIMORE — A new Baltimore City Inspector General's report is out, alleging more unsafe and unsanitary working conditions.

Over the summer WMAR-2 News reported in-depth about poor conditions City DPW workers face each day.

This new report focuses on Recreation and Parks facilities, specifically at Caroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard.

About 15 people work out of the office, mostly handling landscaping and maintenance duties.

A visit by the Inspector General revealed widespread rodent infestation and non functional employee bathrooms and showers.

"In an office area, the OIG noted partially exposed wiring where an air-conditioner was plugged in. An employee stated that the rats run through this area and chew the wiring. There were visible rodent droppings among the wires," the report states.

Expired state inspection permits from Maryland's Department of Labor and Agriculture Pesticide Public Agency were displayed in the office.

Turns out the pesticide certificate is somehow still in effect, but not properly posted. A State Department of Labor inspection is scheduled for October 29.

The City says all other repairs are in the process of being completed.