DC man arrested after alleged sexual assault, bank robbery in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A DC man was arrested Friday in connection with two crimes in Montgomery County.

On Thursday, August 14, Rockville City Police officers responded to a gas station for reports of a rape.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Carlos St. James Hover, walked into the store, attacked the lone employee inside the store, and sexually assaulted them.

Investigators found that James left the gas station in a Mazda SUV wearing 'distinct clothing.'

The next day, officers responded to the Capital One Bank in the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue for an armed bank robbery.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they arrested Hover.

Detectives then pieced together Hover's alleged involvement in both crimes, stating that his description matched the one from the previous evening's sexual assault.

He had also driven to the bank in a Madza SUV, wearing the distinct clothing that was previously described. Police say he was also seen on surveillance video.

Hover was taken to the Central Processing Unit and was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery, resisting arrest, and other related crimes.

Authorities say he is being held without bond.