Daycare chain opens its first Maryland location

TIMONIUM, Md. — A New Jersey-based chain of daycares is opening its first location in Maryland.

Lighbridge Academy is in the Padonia Village Shopping Center, at Padonia and York roads in Timonium, asfirst reported by Baltimore Business Journal. The shopping center's owners noted it's a new anchor, next to CuVino restaurant.

The location is offering "the flexibility of 2, 3 or 5 days per week for children ages 6 weeks through Preschool/Pre-K."

Lightbridge Academy says on its website:

We are excited to be a part of the Timonium community and the first Lightbridge Academy in Maryland!

The owners - Chandarana, Patel, Somaysula, and Kommana families - also wrote: "We are a partnership of four exciting families who are passionate about making a difference through the amazing opportunity of childcare education."

The daycare has locations in multiple states, mostly in New Jersey, according to the website.