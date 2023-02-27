Police: Davidsonville man shot at woman with AR-15 for purposely ramming cars

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A Davidsonville man has been charged for allegedly shooting at a 71-year old woman with an AR-15 after claiming she intentionally rammed two parked cars on his property.

It happened around 11am Saturday at a home in the 3300 block of Riva Road.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called to the location for a shooting.

Arriving officers spoke with the home owner, 42-year-old Hugh Christopher Haythorne, who admitted to coming out of his home with a rifle and firing several shots at the woman as she drove up on his property and apparently collided with two unoccupied parked cars repeatedly.

The woman, later identified as 71-year-old Marlene Montes Terwilliger, soon fled the scene.

Shortly after police say she was involved in a hit and run crash near Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing.

Later officers spotted Terwilliger's vehicle by Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater.

She was placed into custody. Officers noticed Terwilliger's windshield had been shot up from the earlier incident at Haythorne's home, however she was not injured.

Both Terwilliger and Haythorne now face charges. Police say the two are strangers to one another.