David Trone cancels debate citing health issue

DUNDALK, Md. — U.S. Representative David Trone was a no-show at Sunday's senate debate against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, citing health issues.

Trone released a statement on X explaining that he felt dehydrated the night before and began running a fever.

He goes on to explain that, out of an abundance of caution, he was advised by his doctor to seek further testing at an area hospital.

We apologize for the late cancellation of events David was expected to participate in today, and look forward to being back on the trail soon.



The event still went forward, but this time as a town hall with Alsobrooks answering audience members questions.