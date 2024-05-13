Daughter charged after setting parent's house on fire, threatened to burn others

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — An Edgewood woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting her parent's home on fire.

The owners of the home were out of the country at the time of the fire.

Lorpu Mulbah, 35, faces first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and arson threat charges.

On May 10, around 11:30 p.m., the Abingdon Fire Company was called to the 600 block of Mulberry Lane for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they discovered no one was home and a fire inside a bedroom.

Police say an occupant and daughter of the owners, Mulbah, called other family members and threatened to burn their homes in Baltimore County.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to the scene to conduct an investigation. They concluded Mulbah had intentionally set the fire.

Mulbah's parents returned to the United States and convinced Mulbah to turn herself in.

She is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.