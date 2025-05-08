Data breach involving Baltimore Archdiocese bankruptcy case concerns DOJ

A court filing earlier this week revealed a data breach impacting several Catholic Church bankruptcy cases around the country, including here in Baltimore.

The cybersecurity incident occurred at the Berkeley Research Group, a financial advisor in the cases.

"Although such a large-scale data breach would be of concern to the United States Trustee in any bankruptcy case, that the breach occurred in archdiocesan and diocesan cases—where the claims information of sexual abuse survivors is the most sensitive and confidential of all information—is very concerning," writes Nan Eitel, an associate general counsel for Chapter 11 Practice at the DOJ.

The breach was discovered on March 2, according to the letter, but the Berkeley Research Group only began alerting US Trustees with the DOJ on April 28th that any incident had occurred.

The Department of Justice is asking the financial advisor to answer several questions in writing to clarify what happened and what they plan to do now.

Read the DOJ's letter here:

