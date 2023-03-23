Darlington Apple Festival cancelled this year

DARLINGTON, Md. — The popular Darlington Apple Festival - a major annual draw for Harford County - won't be happening this year because the organizers say it's too expensive to put on.

A message posted to the festival's Facebook page and website says costs have doubled over the past four years.

The apple festival has been held since the 1980s and has grown to be "the largest single day event in Harford County, drawing an average of 50,000 visitors per year for the past several years."

Organizers say they've seen a drop in income, mostly from grants or sponsorships, and have less than $2,500 as of last month, whereas they usually have $7,000 to $15,000 at the start of the year.

The organizers now say they "will be taking this year to increase additional support along the lines of committee members and sponsorships in our hope to put on a fantastic festival in October 2024!"