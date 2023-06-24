Cyclists race across America in efforts to end child trafficking concludes in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some people ride their bikes for exercise; others ride for a good cause.

The Zoe International Race Across America team made its journey in honor of the child victims of human trafficking.

Most of the men in the group are fathers, and they started their race in California and finished in Annapolis on Friday.

Cyclist Craig Whiteford says he joined the cycling team because he wants to make a difference.

"We need to be aware of what is going on. It truly is a pandemic and a scourge," said Whiteford. "We need to be praying about it, doing things, being aware of it, and talking about it, which really brings light into that darkness."

The group raised $500,000 for human trafficking awareness.

