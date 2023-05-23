SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Cycling has come of age.

Sandy Bishop has three adopted special needs children.

She uses an electric trike for one of her daughters to go to work.

While online shopping one night, Bishop discovered what's called a trishaw.

She took a deep dive, researched, and found it perfect for Severna Park.

So, in October, she got approval. With two days to spare, she landed a grant to buy the bike.

It’s made in Denmark, but she found one in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

Bishop began training pilots in March, and in April, the free rides began with Sunrise Senior Living in Severna Park.

Here is the bike plan for Cycling Without Age:



Generosity: Cycling Without Age is based on generosity and kindness. It starts with the obvious generous act of taking one or two elderly or less-abled people out on a bike ride. It’s a simple act that everyone can do.

Slowness: Slowness allows you to sense the environment, be present in the moment and it allows people you meet along the way to be curious and gain knowledge about Cycling Without Age because you make time to stop and talk.

Storytelling: Older adults have so many stories that will be forgotten if we don’t reach out and listen to them. We tell stories, we listen to stories on the bike and we also document the stories when we share them via word of mouth or on social media.

Relationships: Cycling Without Age is about creating a multitude of new relationships: between generations, among older adults, between pilots and passengers, care home employees and family members. Relationships build trust, happiness and quality of life.