CVS in Fed Hill to close in April

BALTIMORE — Another closing in Federal Hill.

On April 2, the CVS at 1000 South Charles Street will close.

According to a statement from CVS, all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS at 400 East Pratt Street.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community," the company said in a statement.

In the statement, the company said there are multiple factors that go into deciding to close down a store, including population shifts and a community's store density.

With those reasons being listed, they did not provide a clear indication of why the store is closing down.

The full statement from CVS can be read below: