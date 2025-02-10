CVS in Fed Hill to close in April

BALTIMORE — Another closing in Federal Hill.
On April 2, the CVS at 1000 South Charles Street will close.
According to a statement from CVS, all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS at 400 East Pratt Street.
"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community," the company said in a statement.
In the statement, the company said there are multiple factors that go into deciding to close down a store, including population shifts and a community's store density.
With those reasons being listed, they did not provide a clear indication of why the store is closing down.
The full statement from CVS can be read below:
We’ve made the difficult decision to close the CVS Pharmacy at 1000 South Charles Street in Baltimore on April 2. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 400 East Pratt Street to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient. All colleagues are being offered comparable roles within the company.
We’ll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at nearly 20 CVS Pharmacy locations in Baltimore. We also offer several delivery options for customers and patients with eligible prescriptions, including 1-2-day delivery and on-demand (same-day) delivery (within three hours), through CVS.com [cvs.com] and the CVS Health app to provide additional convenient access to household essentials, health and wellness products, and prescription medications.