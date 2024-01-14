Watch Now
Custom-made puffer coat worn by Taylor Swift made by Towson alum

Ed Zurga/AP
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 10:09:08-05

The whole world was watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins, but a lot of eyes were on Taylor Swift and the puffer coat she was wearing, representing tight end Travis Kelce's jersey.

Who designed the jacket? None other than Towson alum Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Juszczyk would go on TikTok and show the process behind making the coat.

Towson University took to Twitter to congratulate her after the game.

This isn't the first piece designed by Juszczyk that caught the world's eye.

She would also go on to make pieces for Brittany Mahomes and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

