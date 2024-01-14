Custom-made puffer coat worn by Taylor Swift made by Towson alum

The whole world was watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins, but a lot of eyes were on Taylor Swift and the puffer coat she was wearing, representing tight end Travis Kelce's jersey.

Who designed the jacket? None other than Towson alum Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Juszczyk would go on TikTok and show the process behind making the coat.

Towson University took to Twitter to congratulate her after the game.

Congrats to @towsonu alum Kristin Juszczyk '16 on that 🔥custom coat design for Taylor Swift tonight! #TUproud https://t.co/kkmpogf2x0 — TU Alumni Relations (@TowsonUAlumni) January 14, 2024

This isn't the first piece designed by Juszczyk that caught the world's eye.

She would also go on to make pieces for Brittany Mahomes and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.