BALTIMORE — A man died after he was fatally struck by a vehicle in Curtis Bay.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Curtis Avenue.

He was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition. He died Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the driver stayed on scene after the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2606 or 911.