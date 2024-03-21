Curtis Bay Elementary School gets in on the madness!

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Terps Women's team has its first March Madness game Friday night.

But it was all about March 'Math-ness' at one elementary school on Thursday.

United Way of Central Maryland held the event at Curtis Bay Elementary in South Baltimore.

Volunteers say even though they tallied everyone's score at the end, it wasn't about winning or losing.

"There is not a bracket involved with this one, I don't if the students would love that. But it is cool for them to see folks from their community come in and volunteer and work with them. It's just a special treat to see that there are people outside of the school that care about their futures as well," said Beth Littrell with United Way of Central Maryland.

The event is part of United Way's "On Track 4 Success" program.