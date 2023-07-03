Curio Wellness opened their flagship dispensary Far and Dotter in Timonium

BALTIMORE — Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Mary Jane, whatever you call it, it’s now legal in Maryland for adult use, and the debut weekend was a big one for the budding industry.

Maryland's largest cannabis brand, Curio Wellness, opened their flagship dispensary Far & Dotter on York Road in Timonium on Saturday.

Lines were out the door at the shop, which sells everything from THC-infused topical creams to chocolates and cannabis.

They also partnered with Nafasi Catering, which offers full-service catering with gourmet cannabis infused dishes.

"We wanted to pursue alternatives to pharmaceutical medications, and having it infused into your delicious meals means you don’t have to worry about an aftertaste; it’s a bit more discreet, and you have more control over your dosing as well," said chief owner of Nafasi Catering, Maynard McMillan.

Far & Dotter is now open from 10 to 7 Monday through Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sundays.