BALTIMORE — This was an opportunity to celebrate the fall season, test some adult beverages, and be around some animals at the Maryland Zoo.

Oktobearfest was held yesterday and today.

Zoogoers saw all the options they could handle. They got to sample more than 80 seasonal beers.

There were live tunes, food, and craft vendors in attendance.

Another event is on tap at the zoo next weekend.

Zoo BOO runs October 25th through the 27th, featuring costume contests and trick-or-treating.