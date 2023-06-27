Watch Now
CSX worker killed after being struck by train at Seagirt Marine Terminal

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 12:49:48-04

BALTIMORE — A CSX employee was fatally struck by a train at the Seagirt Marine Terminal Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., MDTA responded to the Terminal in reference to a person who was struck by a CSX train.

The Baltimore City Fire Department also responded.

According to a spokesperson for MDTA, medics pronounced the victim, an employee of CSX, deceased at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is the lead investigative agency on this matter.

WMAR-2 News reached out to CSX for a statement, but so far there's been no response.

