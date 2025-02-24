CSX train operator discovers stolen FedEx truck burned, abandoned in North East

NORTH EAST, Md. — A CSX train operator makes quite the discovery Sunday afternoon in Cecil County.

Dumped along the railroad tracks, near Red Toad and Bethel Church Roads, was a burning FedEx truck.

Turns out the abandoned delivery truck was stolen from the FedEx center in North East.

The Fire Marshal's Office says it's clear someone set the truck on fire.

It only took a handful of firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames, but the damage caused is estimated around $200,000.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call investigators at 410-386-3050.