CSX freight train strikes car in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police are investigating after a CSX freight train struck a car Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police were sent to Beards Hill Road Extended and North Philadelphia Boulevard for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found an abandoned Toyota with rear-end damage about 30 feet from the tracks.

Police say the elderly driver and sole occupant were found walking nearby. No injuries were reported.

Early investigation shows the driver failed to obey the crossing device, which alerts drivers of the approaching train.

All train traffic in the area was temporarily stopped. No derailment occurred.

