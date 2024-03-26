Cruise lines working an alternatives for upcoming Baltimore stops

The Port of Baltimore isn't just a site of commerce, it's also a destination for cruise lines.

Just last year Norwegian Cruise Line began sailing into the Port of Baltimore, though it's next stops in Charm City aren't until September of this year.

But Carnival Cruise Line is working to figure out what it's going to do about it's ship that was scheduled to arrive in Baltimore on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic accident. It is premature for us to comment on possible impacts to upcoming sailings," said a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line.

Royal Caribbean has a cruise scheduled to leave Baltimore in mid-April. A spokesperson for the cruise line sent us this statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and extend our heartfelt prayers to all those impacted. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our port logistics team is currently working on alternatives for Vision of the Seas’ ongoing and upcoming sailings."

American Cruise Lines is another company that operates cruises with stops in Baltimore, its next scheduled cruise set to depart in May.

The company's spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the bridge collapse, and for the safety of everyone involved with the rescue efforts underway. American Cruise Lines small ship cruises currently exploring the Chesapeake Bay remain unaffected, and are operating roundtrip from Washington, DC. In regard to cruises operating in the region later in the 2024 season, we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments if needed."