'Crowns' coming to Baltimore Center Stage in February

BALTIMORE — There's a new production coming soon to Baltimore Center Stage.

'Crowns' is a story seen through the eyes of Yolanda. She's a young woman who journeys south after tragedy takes over her family in Brooklyn.

Yolanda's family in the south grew up in the church. The score is gospel-driven and focuses on embracing cultural significance, heritage and independence.

The performance features a lot of hats. Characters use hats for all kinds of storytelling to deliver an encouraging message.

"The whole premise behind 'Crowns' is celebrating African American women and hats," Asia Lige-Arnold, of ArtsCentric Theatre said. "For a lot of black churchs, hats, especially if you go after and during slavery times, hats kind of represented a story. Some of them are like heirlooms passed down from generation to generation. This particular script does a great job of taking you along that journey of representing what those hats meant."

The performance runs February 11 through March 5.

Click here to purchase tickets.