Crofton youth sports set back by vandals

CROFTON, Md. — Images from a storage building at Bell Branch Park in Crofton show what coaches found when they stopped off to begin preparing for the spring sports season.

“They discovered that folks had smashed through the exterior doors on the back side of the building and then gone through on a bit of a rampage inside, knocking in interior doors, throwing equipment all about, breaking storage bins—-things like that with no intent other than destruction,” said Crofton Athletic Council President Mike Gentine.

This is the second time in recent months someone has targeted the storage building, but the first time it was limited to just graffiti.

This time, there’s an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, and also in recent months, thieves had stolen copper wire, leaving three of the ball fields without lights.

Crofton Athletic Council

“We operate the sporting programs in partnership with the county and my understanding is there are conversations going on right now with the county about getting some security cameras installed,” Gentine told us.

Words turned into action when we spotted crews installing a camera in the parking lot next to the site of the vandalism, and as for the heavily damaged building, Chris Underwood of a local real estate team of the same name has stepped in to help.

“My daughter’s done lacrosse here in Crofton. We have three sons that have done baseball and lacrosse as well,” said Underwood, “and these coaches, these volunteers, these commissioners, these board members—-they’re out here every day.”