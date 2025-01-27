Crofton woman drives away intruder with baseball bat

CROFTON, Md. — He came in the still of night at 1:30 in the morning and entered a ground-floor unit in a Crofton apartment complex where an intruder came face to face with a woman who grabbed a baseball bat in her bedroom and drove him away.

“She’s got to worry about her safety,” said Aaryn Harris who lives in the complex, “I don’t know if she had kids or if she had pets, but now, she’s got to walk on eggshells in her own house.”

“And the guy’s still our there?”

“They didn’t catch him, so that’s not putting nobody’s mind at ease."

Especially since police say the man behind the home invasion left no doubt about what he was after.

“Let’s just say that his behavior pattern and things that he said, we believe that this was an attempted sex offense,” said Justin Mulcahey of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “He was attempting to sexually assault the victim in this case before he fled.”

At this point in the investigation, detectives are still trying to come up with a suspect and they’re asking for your help.

They are asking residents to report anything suspicious they may have seen or heard in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday and to check their Ring cameras for possible footage.

Meanwhile, they will continue to canvas the area.

“We understand that this can be distressing for a community, very concerning, and can cause any panic or fear,” said Mulcahey, “so we have had extra patrols in the area over the last four days and we’ll continue to do so.”

A pledge to better protect the community after one brave woman had to do so on her own.

“They’ve been here and there. They’ll sit. They’ll park around the way,” said Harris, “but I’m not gonna say… I guess it makes the community feel safer, but me in particular, I’m originally from D.C. so it’s a lot of police everywhere, but like stuff still happens every day.”

