Crime scene technicians rescues kitten while processing burglary scene in AACO

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An Anne Arundel County Police crime scene technician made an adorable discovery.

While processing a burglary crime scene in the 8200 block of Tomlinson Court in Severn, technicians heard what appeared to be a kitten in the basement walls of the home.

Police say the home was vacant and being prepped for sale and the person reported the burglary noticed it when they checked on the property.

The kitten, Keena, was found in the wall and rescued by technicians and taken in safely.

Thanks to technicians Kim Morrissette, Tyler Kurtz, and Officer Muench, Keena is resting at her new home in foster care.