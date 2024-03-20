Crime is down: Baltimore Community walking in right direction

BALTIMORE — Crime in Baltimore is going down.

That's the message today from Mayor Brandon Scott.

He says the stats back that up.

Homicides are down nearly 10 percent from last year.

Non-fatal shootings are down two percent.

532 guns have been seized. That’s a 10 percent increase following a five percent drop in carjackings.

However, he says parts of east and southeast Baltimore have seen an uptick in crime.

He's holding a community walk in less than an hour to engage with those neighbors.

It'll start on McElderry Street, in the McElderry Park community.