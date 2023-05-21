Crews work to extinguish 3-alarm fire in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Cecil County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Main Street in Elkton, Maryland, Sunday afternoon.

The fire began in the back of an apartment building and spread to the old Howard House Hotel.

Volunteer Fire Company #1 of Chesapeake City reported it is assisting the Singerly Fire Company at the scene.

