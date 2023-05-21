Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews work to extinguish 3-alarm fire in Cecil County

Cecil Co. Fire
Ja Nai Wright
Cecil Co. Fire
Posted at 7:50 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 20:04:58-04

CECIL COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Cecil County.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Main Street in Elkton, Maryland, Sunday afternoon.

The fire began in the back of an apartment building and spread to the old Howard House Hotel.

Volunteer Fire Company #1 of Chesapeake City reported it is assisting the Singerly Fire Company at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices