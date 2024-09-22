Crews fighting massive fire in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive five-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore.

Drivers are asked to avoid South Lombard Street and South Eutaw Street.

Officials say this will impact traffic and movement for the next few hours.

The following road closures have been reported:



Paca to Eutaw Street

Pratt to Baltimore Street

MTA has opened access to the Light Rail, but delays are still expected. MTA will also be implementing a Bus Bridge from North Avenue to Cromwell and BWI.

No injuries have been reported.

There's no word on the cause of this fire at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.