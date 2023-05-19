Crews clean up chemical leak in Curtis Bay early Friday morning

BALTIMORE — Crews were called to clean up a chemical leak in Curtis Bay early Friday morning.

Maryland Department of the Environment's emergency team got a call just after 7 a.m. from the fire department about reports of a nitric acid leak.

The leak was coming from a vacuum truck at the W.R. Grace facility at 5500 Chemical Road.

MDE responded and met with the fire department to assess the situation.

According to a spokesperson from MDE, about 50 to 75 gallons of nitric acid had leaked from a gasket on the vacuum truck.

The truck was inside of a temporary secondary containment structure that had been set up as a precaution before the release.

The leaking gasket was secured and the truck was relocated to the facility’s on-site wastewater treatment plant for the remaining material in the truck to be neutralized and treated.

Soda ash was applied to the spilled acid to neutralize the material.

There is no off-site impact.