Crews battling large boat fire in Canton

BALTIMORE — Multiple boats caught fire near Anchorage Marina in Canton Wednesday morning.

Fire crews are on scene trying to contain the flames in the 2500 block of Boston Street.

Citizen App captured video footage of the incident.



Two Boats on Fire, Propane Tank Explodes, One Vessel Sinking @CitizenApp 2501 Boston St 8:51:27 AM EST

Users on the app claim a propane tank exploded, but that's yet to be confirmed.

There's no word on any injuries.

WMAR-2 News has a crew on the way.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.